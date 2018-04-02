Press release from Buncombe County Schools:

There will be 20 extra minutes added to the end of our school day for the month of April beginning Monday, April 9, when we return from Spring Break.

Monday, April 30, will be the last day we extend the school day.

Also, Friday, April 27, will now be a full day of instruction for students instead of an early dismissal day.

These schedule changes are necessary to comply with the North Carolina school calendar law.

Don’t hesitate to contact your child’s school if you have any questions or concerns.