We are closely following local and regional forecasts as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area. Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone all BCS field trips, after school activities, and athletics on Friday, Sept. 30. We will continue to monitor forecasts, and should we need to make any further adjustments to our schedule, we’ll let our staff and families know as soon as possible.

Don't forget to download the new BCS app to receive the fastest notifications.

