Press release from Buncombe County Schools
Dear BCS Staff and Families-
We are closely following local and regional forecasts as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area. Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone all BCS field trips, after school activities, and athletics on Friday, Sept. 30. We will continue to monitor forecasts, and should we need to make any further adjustments to our schedule, we’ll let our staff and families know as soon as possible.
Don’t forget to download the new BCS app to receive the fastest notifications. Download for Android.
Thank you!
BCS Communications
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.