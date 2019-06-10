Press release from BCS Communications:

Join us for a news conference announcing Buncombe County Schools as the first school district in the nation to partner with the Vitals™ App. This is life-saving technology that helps law enforcement, emergency personnel, and school administrators respond more effectively to students living with various conditions and disabilities.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin, BCS Foundation Executive Director Lisa Adkins, and Vitals™ President/CEO Janeé Harteau will be the featured speakers.

Date: June 11

Time: 2 – 3 p.m.

Location: T.C. Roberson High School Media Center (250 Overlook Road, Asheville)

Background:

The Buncombe County Schools Foundation is generously funding a pilot year for an initiative that will help put vital information in our key school personnel hands in case of a health emergency with one of our students.

It’s called The Vitals App. (https://thevitalsapp.com/) This App allows select personnel to see pertinent information and de-escalation techniques for identified students on their smartphone whenever they are within 80 feet of the student. Key personnel would typically be part of the school’s Critical Personnel Intervention (CPI) team. When the teacher, coach, nurse, or SRO arrives at the scene of a student who is possibly having a seizure, behavioral episode, or other health crisis that is not widely known but requires immediate action, this app gives actionable and pertinent details to identified adults who may not interact with this student on a daily basis.

All of the information is kept on a secure cloud and only accessible on the phone when within 80 feet of the student. Once users leave this 80-foot radius, the information is deleted and is not stored on the phone. None of the student information is uploaded unless a waiver and permission are given by the parent or guardian.

The first two schools for the pilot are T.C. Roberson and A.C. Reynolds High Schools. Additional schools may be added later in the school year. Training for identified school personnel will take place this summer.