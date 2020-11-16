Press release from Buncombe County Government:

Are you looking for a great way to get involved with your community and make a difference? Boards, committees, and commission members aid the governing process by keeping Buncombe County in touch with the ideas and attitudes of our community. They help provide direction for the allocation of funds, the provision of human services, protection of residents, property, and our natural resources. Public input is vitally important to the success of our County and right now Buncombe County has vacancies on a number of boards and commissions. Learn more about vacancies, deadlines to apply, and the application process at buncombecounty.org/transparency.

Strategic Partnership Grant Committee needs you

We’re looking for members of the public to be a part of the budgeting process, and help guide the nonprofit investment funding process. The Strategic Partnership Grant Committee has openings available for residents from District 1 and is now accepting applications.

About the committee:

The purpose of the committee is to make Strategic Partnership Grant investment recommendations to the Board of Commissioners for Buncombe County. Strategic Partnership Grant funding is granted to nonprofit organizations working toward outcomes in alignment with goals set by the Board of Commissioners. The committee generally meets the first Thursday of every month from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., with special meetings as needed. More information is available at www.BuncombeCounty.org/Grants

Seat available for District 1

· This seat may only be held by a resident of District 1 of Buncombe County. (Not sure of your district? Click here to search your address into the Representative Finder: https://gis.buncombecounty.org/districts/)

· This seat is for the remainder of a term ending June 30, 2021. (Terms are for 3 years, and members are eligible to serve more than one term)

· Diversity and inclusion are critical to our grants process, and people of color/BIPOC individuals are encouraged to apply.

· Applicants should not have any conflicts of interest with nonprofits applying for Strategic Partnership Grants, to include not serving on the Board of Directors or staff of an applicant organization within the past two (2) years.

How to apply:

· Click here to submit an application. This position will be open until filled.