Press release from Buncombe County Senior Democrats:

Senior Democrats have unanimously approved a resolution calling for our federal Congressional delegation to support passage of the Medicare for All Act of 2019. “Health Care Insurance copays, deductible and premiums are out of control,” said Tom Kociemba. an activist/community leader who is working to garner community support for the measure.

“We need to pass M4A in Washington as soon possible,” said Dick Warren, another activist/community leader and member of Buncombe County Senior Democrats who is working to garner community support for the measure.

The resolution calls for passage of the Medicare for All Act of 2019, which would guarantee comprehensive health care coverage for all Americans and would eliminate co-pays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs that are keeping needed health care out of reach for residents of Buncombe County.

Information about Medicare-for-All and the growing demand for Congress to pass Medicare-for-All can be found at medicare4allresolutions.org and medicare4all.org.