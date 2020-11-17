Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department:
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller’s home on Woodfield Rd in Arden North Carolina suffered significant damages due to a structural fire this afternoon. No family members or family pets were injured as a result of the fire. Skyland Fire Department and other area fire departments responded to the fire. We ask the media to please respect the privacy of Sheriff Miller and his family at this time.
