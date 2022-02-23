Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

(February 23, 2022) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Asheville area.

Cody Wesley Loyd, age 30, is approximately 6’ 0” and 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Loyd was last seen by family members on January 5 at a residence in Asheville. Mr. Loyd is known to frequent homeless camps around the Asheville area especially near the Walmart on Bleachery Blvd.

Anyone with information about the location of Cody Loyd is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip via the Sheriff’s Office app.