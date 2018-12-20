Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
Buncombe County–This morning a member of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office family lost their home in a fire in the early morning hours. Billy Watkins, a six year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, and his family lost their home located at 119 O’Neil Circle in Swannanoa. No one was injured in the fire, but this incident has caused incredible stress and strain to the family, and they will need community support for quite some time. Eblen Charities will be coordinating monetary donations to the family. Anyone that wishes to donate can do so online at Eblen Charities.org, and search by entering “Billy Watkins” and submitting a donation. The public can also mail donations to Eblen Charities at 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806, and place “Billy Watkins’ Family Donation” in the memo line.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office ask that the public keep the Watkins family in their thoughts and prayers not only in the time immediately after this tragedy, but in the months to come. Please contact Eblen Charities directly regarding making monetary donations at (828) 255-3066.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.