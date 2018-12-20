Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

Buncombe County–This morning a member of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office family lost their home in a fire in the early morning hours. Billy Watkins, a six year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, and his family lost their home located at 119 O’Neil Circle in Swannanoa. No one was injured in the fire, but this incident has caused incredible stress and strain to the family, and they will need community support for quite some time. Eblen Charities will be coordinating monetary donations to the family. Anyone that wishes to donate can do so online at Eblen Charities.org, and search by entering “Billy Watkins” and submitting a donation. The public can also mail donations to Eblen Charities at 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806, and place “Billy Watkins’ Family Donation” in the memo line.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office ask that the public keep the Watkins family in their thoughts and prayers not only in the time immediately after this tragedy, but in the months to come. Please contact Eblen Charities directly regarding making monetary donations at (828) 255-3066.