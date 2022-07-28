Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office invites you to attend our National Night Out Event on August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnership between law enforcement and the community to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with The Partnership for Substance Free Youth to collect unneeded medications for safe disposal at this event. Drug take-backs help prevent opioid use in Buncombe County and support an important way to prevent the flow of abused prescription drugs. This event will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Special thanks to the many partners joining us to host this community event.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, August 2nd from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at 339 New Leicester Highway in Asheville.