Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Leicester area of Buncombe County.

Brianna Freeman is age 16, female, approximately 5’ 3” and 125 pounds with hazel/blue eyes. She has recently changed her hair color to silver. Ms. Freeman was last seen on November 21 at her residence in Leicester.

Ms. Freeman may be in the company of Christian Dockery, a 20-year-old male in the Deaverview area of Buncombe County. Ms. Freeman is currently off medication she needs to take daily.

Anyone with information about the location of Ms. Freeman is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670, callers can remain anonymous.