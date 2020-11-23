Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Leicester area of Buncombe County.
Brianna Freeman is age 16, female, approximately 5’ 3” and 125 pounds with hazel/blue eyes. She has recently changed her hair color to silver. Ms. Freeman was last seen on November 21 at her residence in Leicester.
Ms. Freeman may be in the company of Christian Dockery, a 20-year-old male in the Deaverview area of Buncombe County. Ms. Freeman is currently off medication she needs to take daily.
Anyone with information about the location of Ms. Freeman is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670, callers can remain anonymous.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.