Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from Fletcher area of Buncombe County. Vicki Carson, age 55, is approximately 5’ 8” and has blonde hair.

Ms. Carson was last seen on December 9 at her residence in Fletcher. She was last seen wearing a white sweater that may have roses on it, blue jeans a light blue jacket with fur on the hood and black shoes. Ms. Carson has some possible mental health issues and has not been taking her medication for several days.

Anyone with information about the location of Ms. Carson is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous.