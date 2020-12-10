Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person in Fletcher area

Posted on Community Bulletin
Vicki Carson, courtesy of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department: 

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from Fletcher area of Buncombe County. Vicki Carson, age 55, is approximately 5’ 8” and has blonde hair.

Ms. Carson was last seen on December 9 at her residence in Fletcher. She was last seen wearing a white sweater that may have roses on it, blue jeans a light blue jacket with fur on the hood and black shoes. Ms. Carson has some possible mental health issues and has not been taking her medication for several days.

Anyone with information about the location of Ms. Carson is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous.

SHARE
About Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress posts selected news and information of local interest as a public service for our readers. To submit press releases and other community material for possible publication, email news@mountainx.com.
View all posts by Community Bulletin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.