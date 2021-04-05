Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from Arden area of Buncombe County. Damion McElroy, age 17, is approximately 5’ 10” and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Mr. McElroy was last seen on April 2nd near downtown Asheville, but now may be in the Weaverville area. Mr. McElroy may be operating a Blue moped.

Anyone with information about the location of Mr. McElroy is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.