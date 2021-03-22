Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Arden area of Buncombe County.

Aubrianna Durham is age 13, a female, approximately 5’ 1” and 115 pounds with hazel eyes. She has blonde hair but that could have changed by now.

Durham was last seen and reported missing on 03/05/2021 but spoke with a parent on 03/15/2021. Durham frequents the Hillcrest Apartment area.

Anyone with information about the location of Aubrianna Durham is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.