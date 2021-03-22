Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Arden area of Buncombe County.
Aubrianna Durham is age 13, a female, approximately 5’ 1” and 115 pounds with hazel eyes. She has blonde hair but that could have changed by now.
Durham was last seen and reported missing on 03/05/2021 but spoke with a parent on 03/15/2021. Durham frequents the Hillcrest Apartment area.
Anyone with information about the location of Aubrianna Durham is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.