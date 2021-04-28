Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from Candler area of Buncombe County.
Tony Alexander Tallent is age 62, approximately 5’ 6” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.
Mr. Tallent was last seen on Monday, 04/26/2021 around 3:00 pm, near 2189 Smokey Park Hwy in Candler.
Mr. Tallent was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short sleeve shirt, and a vest.
Mr. Tallent has health issues, and it is unknown if he has been able to take his medication.
Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Tallent is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
