Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

On Sept. 29, detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Property Crimes Division executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into property crimes in the Swannanoa area of Buncombe County. As a result of this search, BCSO detectives recovered a significant amount of stolen property linked to various cases. Detectives are continuing the investigation, and additional felony charges will be forthcoming.

Gregory Joseph Erway of Buncombe County is being held on a $20,000 bond and is charged with :

Felony Breaking and Entering

Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Conspiracy To Breaking and Entering

Possession of Stolen Property

Conspiracy/Obtaining Property by False Pretense

First Degree Trespass

Injury to Personal Property

As part of the investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Darren Lee Harbison. If you have any information about Harbison, call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.