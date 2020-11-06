Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from Buncombe County.
Brandon Reid Frisbee, age 34, is approximately 5’ 10” and 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a brown goatee. Mr. Frisbee was last heard from on 10/27/2020. Mr. Frisbee may be experiencing mental health issues and there is concern for his safety.
Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Frisbee is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. Callers can remain anonymous.
