Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from the Arden area of Buncombe County.

Dale Kendrick Yaun is age 51, a white male, approximately 6’1” and slim built with blue eyes and brown hair. He may be operating a silver 2007 Chevy Silverado displaying Texas license plate CPH-3564. Mr. Yaun frequents the hotel and business parking lots of Airport Road and Brevard Road.

Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Yaun is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.