Advisory from Explore Asheville:
WHAT: The monthly joint meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Public Authority, and Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Nonprofit Corporation.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 18, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Due to state and local social distancing orders and to keep everyone safe and healthy, this meeting will be held via Zoom Webinar.
- All attendees (media and public) must register to gain access to this virtual meeting. This is the case even on meeting day, when the event is already in progress. Reporters may wish to register ahead of time, even if you are unsure whether you will be able to attend. REGISTER HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WYRSeoIMTuG9W6Lau2ttug
- As always, the agenda is posted on AshevilleCVB.com. Other board meeting documents will be added prior to, or just after, the meeting. FIND THE AGENDA & OTHER MEETING DOCUMENTS HERE: https://www.ashevillecvb.com/event/bctda-board-meeting-november-2020/
- The Buncombe County TDA will receive comments from the general public via email sent toReply@ExploreAsheville.com. All public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Commenters should provide their full name and organization (if applicable) and put “Public Comment” in the subject line. Brevity is appreciated. Comments received by the deadline will be provided to the board prior to the start of the meeting and will not be read publicly.
CONTACT FOR MEDIA QUESTIONS / FOLLOW UP: For background information on topics covered during the meeting, or to set up interviews following the meeting, please contact public information officer Kathi Petersen — kpetersen@ExploreAsheville.com or 828-712-1286.
NEXT MEETING: The next joint Buncombe County TDA meeting will be on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. Details will be posted here:https://www.ashevillecvb.com/event/bctda-board-meeting-december-2020/.
