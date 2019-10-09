Press release from the City of Asheville:

City Council and the public are invited to attend an upcoming opioid town hall that Buncombe County is coordinating.

The Let’s Talk Opioids event will be held Oct. 28, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at the US Cellular Center Banquet Hall in Downtown Asheville. The public is invited to hear updates including data trends and local solutions with a focus on substance use prevention, treatment, wellness, support, harm reduction, and recovery. The agenda will include a keynote presentation, panel discussion, Q&A, and networking with community response partners. Buncombe County is co-hosting with the City of Asheville, MAHEC and Vaya Health.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation will start at 6 p.m. We invite you to arrive early to visit with community leaders and service providers who will be available for conversation and information sharing prior to the event. Light refreshments will be available, and free parking is available in the Civic Center Parking Deck for those who attend from 5 p.m. until the event is over.