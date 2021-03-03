Press release from Buncombe County Government:

Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) has been working to ensure a smooth opening of the Group 3 waitlist on March 10, 2021. On Tuesday, March 2, Governor Roy Cooper announced the state would move to Group 3 beginning Wednesday, March 3, one week before previously stated by the Governor. Counties have the flexibility to determine if they are ready to move forward as stated in March 2 Governor briefing.

Buncombe County HHS plans to open the waitlist to remaining Group 3 of the state’s vaccination plan on Wednesday, March 10 as originally planned.

BCHHS planned improvements to the call center and waitlist based on the originally stated Group 3 opening date of March 10. BCHHS is on track with call center and waitlist upgrades that are expected to improve the end user experience. These adjustments include addressing possible surge in calls, changes to screening questions, and removal of those on the waitlist who have already received their vaccine elsewhere. In preparation for Group 3, testing and training are underway with implementation planned and on track to meet the March 10 deadline.

Stacie Saunders, BCHHS Public Health Director, reports that vaccine operations are going well and are adapting to the many changes and demands of the vaccine rollout. “We know that essential workers are critical in our community. We have been planning to launch Group 3 on March 10 and are on track to do so. In the meantime, we continue to focus on vaccinating healthcare workers, adults 65 and older, and education staff. Vaccination efforts are going well and we feel confident that Group 3 operations will be no different.”

This continues to be a community vaccine effort and other providers in the area may choose to begin vaccinating those in Group 3. Residents can visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website to find other vaccine providers in our area.

To get more information on vaccine distribution for Group 3 and beyond, text “BCAlert” to 99411.