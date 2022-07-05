Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County is excited to announce the inquiry process is now open for the 2022 Homeowner Grant Program. This program is in its second year, and qualified homeowners will have an opportunity to receive financial assistance for housing-related costs. The program website is now accepting inquiries for support, or homeowners can call (828) 250-5500. You must call or submit an inquiry to determine eligibility.

With the FY23 budget approval, the Board of Commissioners approved $300,000 for the program, and through a collaborative partnership, residents in the City of Asheville and the Town of Woodfin will be eligible to receive additional assistance. You may qualify for up to $300 in unincorporated Buncombe County, and up to $500 in City of Asheville and Woodfin. Please note that applicants who received grants last year will need to re-apply.

Through this program, residents who own residential property in Buncombe County that they have lived in as their primary residence for at least five years, and who earn at or less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) as a household may be eligible to participate. Those who apply for the program and meet these criteria may receive up to $300 from Buncombe County and up to $200 from the City of Asheville or the Town of Woodfin.

If eligible, grantees may choose to have grant funds applied to their property tax bill and/or paid and applied to other housing-related obligations such as housing costs, mortgage, or homeowner’s insurance. Payments are made directly to the source of the approved bill. Payments will not be made directly to individuals. There are several new aspects to this year’s program including new eligibility requirements and now mobile-home owners may receive the grants.

-You must have owned and lived in your home for 5 years or more

-Your home must by your primary and only residence

-Your household income is at or below 80% of area median income (AMI)

-Your household cannot already be receiving tax deferment assistance like elderly/disabled, or Veterans exemptions.

-You must not have more than $60,000 in liquid resources (for example: your cash on hand, checking & savings accounts combined, stocks, bonds, or other investments available to you within 7 days)

The inquiry process will be open through Sept. 30. Eligible homeowners can submit an inquiry on the homeowner grant website or call (828) 250-5500 to start the application process. Phone support is available in any language. Please note that we anticipate a high volume of calls and inquiries at the onset, and it may take a few weeks for a case manager to get back with you.

“If you think you may qualify, but you aren’t sure, please give our team a call,” says Economic Services Director Phillip Hardin. “We know there are a number of unique circumstances, and our staff will work with homeowners to help find solutions.”