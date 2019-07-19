The application process is open for nonprofits looking for mini-grants allocated for $5,000 per project. Currently in its fourth year, Tipping Point Grants are pivoting focus from open-ended projects to initiatives that supplement efforts of the Board of Commissioners’ six strategic priorities:

Affordable housing

Clean, renewable energy

Diverse community workforce

Early childhood education

Justice resource support

Opioid awareness

What are Tipping Point Grants? 2019 process, eligibility:

These are small grants aimed at catalyzing existing efforts in our community by strengthening current programs or facilitating creation of new projects to supplement an existing mission. Tipping Point Grants will be awarded for $5,000 per project.

The intention of the program is to not only provide a financial infusion, but bolster existing community connections and communication platforms. All projects must be part of a Buncombe County-based nonprofit with 501c3 or a similar charitable IRS tax exempt designation. All individual innovators must be in partnership with a nonprofit agency.

Ready to apply?

Official Tipping Point Grant applications are required. Organizations may apply online here, or pick up hard copy applications at the Community Engagement office at 199 College St., right next door to the Register of Deeds’ office. Please contact the office to make sure someone is there to provide you with an application. The deadline for submitting a grant is Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 by 5 p.m.

Optional grant writing workshops will be hosted by Buncombe County on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, 3-5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 16 from 5-7:30 p.m. These are free sessions and open to anyone. Applicants will be able to get support on proposal writing and will be able to leave the workshop with an application ready to go and/or submitted.

Contact Rasheeda McDaniels at 828-250-4102 for questions.

For complete information about Tipping Point Grants, visit BuncombeCounty.org/Grants or read our in-depth article here.