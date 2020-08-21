Press release from Buncombe County:

Join us at 5:30 p.m, next Tuesday, Aug. 25, for Let’s Talk Back to School, and Learning Resources In Español

As we face the challenges of remote learning, students, educators, parents and community partners are working hard to meet the needs of every student. Join us for this informative session fully hosted in Spanish by Buncombe County Government about the 2020-2021 school year. Student support service staff from Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County Schools and United Way will be discussing what the day to day may look like for our students and will be providing guidance, information and resources available to support our student’s learning.

During the call, panelists will provide information on resources for student success as they adapt to distance and online learning. This conversation will be in Spanish and we will be offering English interpretation for listeners. This event will be live streamed in English on Buncombe County Government’s Facebook Page.

Panelists include:

Marta Alcala-Williams, Parent/Family Engagement Coordinator – Asheville City Schools

Michele Ashley, Parent Leadership Program Coordinator- Enka Middle School

Gabriela Dominguez Aragonez, Emma Elementary ESL Teacher

Norma Duran Brown, Erwin Family Outreach Specialist

Jocelin Rosas, United Way Community Schools Coordinator for Erwin Middle School

####

Sean parte de nuestra conversación sobre El Regreso a Clases y Recursos de Aprendizaje el próximo martes 25 de Agosto de 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

Al enfrentarnos a los retos del aprendizaje virtual, estudiantes, educadores, padres, y colaboradores comunitarios están trabajando para cubrir las necesidades de cada estudiante.

No se pierda esta sesión informativa, completamente en español sobre el nuevo año escolar.

Personal de apoyo estudiantil de las escuelas de la Ciudad de Asheville, el Condado de Buncombe y United Way estarán discutiendo cómo será el día a día de nuestros estudiantes y nos brindaran información, guías y recursos disponibles para apoyar a nuestros estudiantes y su aprendizaje.

Durante la llamada, nuestras panelistas nos brindaran información y recursos para facilitar el éxito escolar de nuestros estudiantes al adaptarse al aprendizaje virtual. Este evento estará disponible en vivo vía la página de Facebook @bchhs.

También habrá interpretación al inglés disponible en la página @bcgov.

Nuestras Panelistas son:

o Marta Alcala-Williams, Parent/Family Engagement Coordinator – Asheville City Schools

o Michele Ashley, Parent Leadership Program Coordinator- Enka Middle School

o Gabriela Dominguez Aragonez, Emma Elementary ESL Teacher

o Norma Duran Brown, Erwin Family Outreach Specialist

o Jocelin Rosas, United Way Community Schools Coordinator for Erwin Middle School