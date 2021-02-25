Announcement from Buncombe County Schools:

Good evening, BCS Staff and Families-

We have two important updates to share with you.

First, the Board of Education met for a special-called meeting this afternoon (2/25). The board voted to move students in Grades K-3 to Plan A, which includes in-person instruction five days a week. This transition will happen on March 8. Students in grades four and five will also move to Plan A on March 15.

Please note that if you chose remote-only instruction for your child this semester, this decision does not impact them. They will remain remote-only.

Students in grades 6-13 will remain in the same Plan B schedule. Due to Gov. Cooper’s directives, students in these grades are not eligible to be moved to Plan A.

Also, we want to let you know about an important calendar change. Because February 18 was converted to an annual leave day due to inclement weather, Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day) will now be an Optional Teacher Workday. Licensed staff may work or take accrued leave. There won’t be remote or in-person learning on this day.

Friday, March 12 will now be an instructional day for students in order to earn more instructional hours to comply with the state calendar law.

Currently, the last student day is June 1, depending on any further winter weather disruptions this season.