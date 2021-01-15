Press release from Buncombe County:

At approximately 1:30 p.m. today, Buncombe County Health and Human Services will open additional appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for those 75 and older. These additional appointments will be open through February 1, 2021. Again, these are for adults 75 and older .

On Monday, January 18, 2021, BCHHS will open additional appointments for all healthcare workers and those 65 and older . Those openings will be announced for adults 65 and older and all healthcare workers on Monday. Those appointments will available through February 12, 2021. BCHHS will continue to open appointments as vaccine supply arrives.

Once opened, community members can call 828-250-5000 or visit www.buncombready.org to schedule an appointment.

Community members can receive information about vaccination phases, available appointments, and how to schedule appointments by signing up for the COVID-19 email newsletter at buncombeready.org. Community members can also receive alerts to their phones by texting “BCAlert” to 888-777.