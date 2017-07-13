Press release form Buncombe Partnership for Children:

Buncombe Partnership for Children (BPFC), a non-profit leader in investing in the First 2,000 Days of life, is pleased to announce new board members.

Jesse Figuera is the Youth Services Coordinator at Pack Memorial Library. She has been working for the public libraries in Buncombe County for 15 years and works directly with children, families, and educators every day. “Jesse, through her work at the library, has been a strong partner supporting our early literacy work. She shares our mission to strengthen the capacity of educators, families, and the community to build a strong foundation for children’s learning and development beginning at birth,” says Amy Barry, Executive Director, Buncombe Partnership for Children.

“Phillip Hardin is the Economic Services Division Director for Buncombe County HHS and enjoys working on creating a better community for all. “Philip’s ability to talk about the importance of investing in quality early childhood and his extensive knowledge of social service systems will contribute greatly to the work of BPFC,” says Barry.

Rosario Villarreal is the Recruiter & Family Liaison at Buncombe County Schools Migrant Education Program where she has worked for the last two years. Previously, she worked with Mountain Bizworks and was instrumental in the formation of the Latino Program. “Rosario is deeply committed to supporting the academic success and health of migrant children,” says Barry.

Carmen Ybarra, certified in sign language and fluent in Spanish, owns Dulce Sweet Kids where she brings Spanish language to as many children and their parents as possible. Her business model includes donating a portion of the proceeds to a local non-profit that focuses on children. “With her previous experience in child care and her marketing skills, Carmen brings a needed voice to our board,” says Barry.

The board also elected officers: Nelle Gregory, Health Consultant, Chair; Richard Caro of the United Way of Asheville & Buncombe County, Vice-Chair; Gene Loflin of AB Tech, Treasurer; and Laurie Stradley of Mission Health, Secretary.