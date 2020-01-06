Press release from Buncombe County of Health and Human Services:

Buncombe County, N.C.- Flu is spreading in our area and across the state. Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) would like to notify the community of the first confirmed flu-related death in a Buncombe County resident during the 2019-2020 flu season. The death occurred in an adult under age 65. No further details of this flu-related death will be made available at this time. According to the North Carolina Division of Public Health, as of December 28, 2019, there have been 10 flu-related deaths in North Carolina residents this flu season.

“Flu can be devastating to individuals and families. While it is typically more serious for those older than 65 years of age, it can have serious health consequences even for young, healthy people. The flu can also be very serious for people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, and children under the age of five. Prevention through immunization, good health habits and quick action are key to avoid getting and spreading the flu in our community,” says BCHHS Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore. She continues, “It is not too late to get a flu vaccine and we encourage everyone to get immunized as soon as they are able.”

Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) would like to remind residents of these important and simple steps that can provide a shield of protection against the flu.

Get Immunized:

The number one recommended way to prevent flu is to get immunized. It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. You should also stay up-to-date on all immunizations to prevent the spread of other illnesses. The Buncombe County Health and Human Services Immunization Clinic is located at 40 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville. The Immunization Clinic offers walk-in immunizations Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (we ask that clients check-in by 4:30 p.m.) Many pharmacies and primary care providers also offer the flu vaccination.

Practice Good Health Habits:

Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, to prevent the spread of flu and other illnesses

Avoid touching your face or mouth with your hands

Stay Home from School or Work When Sick:

Anyone with symptoms of flu should stay home from school, work or other group activities to prevent spreading the illness to others. The symptoms of flu usually start suddenly and most commonly include fever, chills, muscle or body aches, feeling very tired and weak, cough, and headache. Once infected with the flu, you can spread it to others as soon as 1 day before you get sick through 7 days after you get sick.

Seek appropriate medical care:

If you become ill with symptoms of the flu, contact your primary care provider or visit an urgent care clinic. Rapid treatment (within 48 hours of the start of flu symptoms) with antiviral drugs can provide a second line of defense against the flu.

People aged 65 or older, those with certain chronic medical conditions (like asthma, diabetes or heart disease), pregnant women, and children under age 5 years are at high risk of developing serious flu-related illnesses if they get sick, so it is important that their health care provider is informed of their illness right away.

Please avoid the emergency department unless you have signs and symptoms of severe illness (see below), as it can expose you to other illnesses and exposes others to your illness.

Know the signs and symptoms of severe flu-related illness:

In infants and children:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish skin color

Not waking up or not interacting

Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held

Significantly fewer wet diapers than normal

Has no tears when crying

In adults:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

Sudden dizziness

Confusion

Severe or persistent vomiting

Getting a flu vaccine every year is the best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu and possible serious complications. For information on flu immunization in Buncombe County, visit www.buncombecounty.org/immunize.