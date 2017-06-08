Press release:
Buncombe County DA rolls out bicycle diversion court
ASHEVILLE – Today the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, Asheville on Bikes, and Buncombe Bike Ed jointly announce a new Bicycle Ticket Diversion Program (or Cycle Smart) aimed at reducing and eliminating court costs, driver license points and fines for bike riders charged with minor traffic violations in Buncombe County.
This is the first Bicycle Diversion Program offered in the state of North Carolina.
Cycle Smart is a program offered by Asheville on Bikes, and Buncombe Bike Ed in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office, which allows people ticketed with a vehicle violation while bicycling to attend and complete a safe-riding class and have the fine associated with their ticket dismissed upon completion of Cycle Smart.
“Bicycle riding is a critical to our transportation and recreation options and contributes a lot to the affordability, and livability of our community. Cycling can also reduce congestion on city streets. As our community grows and more people ride bicycles in Buncombe County, the DA’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of all on our roads. When riders are ticketed for a minor moving violations, I want them to have the option to enroll in Cycle Smart. Better, safer, law-abiding riders make for safer roads for both cyclists and motorists benefiting us all,” Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said.
While a bicycle is perhaps the most efficient and economical form of transportation, many riders have trouble paying court costs and fines and are often surprised that driver’s license points accrue against their licenses when they are cited with a minor traffic violation on a bike.
“Bike education classes are a great way to encourage new riders and improve the skills of seasoned ones. It’s fair to say that the riders who need bike safety the most are the least likely to sign up on their own. Partnering with the DA’s office enables bicyclists who are ticketed to participate in Cycle Smart which educates riders on the habits of safe cycling. The long range goal are safe streets and cycling that is safe for both cyclists and motorists. We’re excited by this partnership,” states, Mike Sule, Asheville on Bikes’ executive director.
Cycle Smart classes are led by League of American Bicyclists certified instructors. The classes are three hours and incorporate classroom instructions, bicycle skill development, and on road instructions. Classes are open to the public and are held the second Saturday of every month from April – October except July at Senior Opportunity Center at 35 Grove Street at 10 am. Enrollment is $25. To enroll or find out more information, please send an email to buncombebikeed@gmail.com.
For further information please contact Michael Sule, Executive Director of Asheville on Bikes at 828/582-4705.
4 thoughts on “Buncombe rolls out bicycle diversion court”
Odd that the district attorney’s office decides on its own to give bike riders a pass. Most bike riders don’t even pretend to follow traffic laws.
It would seem the point would be to train offending cyclist how to ride in accordance with the law. While I agree that many of the cyclist I see around town do not follow the rules, you as a car driver have no right to complain about them given the way many people drive. I commute by bicycle and witness distracted drivers speeding, running red lights and failing to yield the right away. There are certain intersection that I watch where 1 or more cars run the red light nearly every time the light cycles through. So we should be able to agree that both cyclist and drivers break the law. The only problem is that when cars violate the law people die. The automobile kills over 35,000 people every year and injures hundreds of thousands more. The automobile pollutes the environment and is harmful to the human body and mind. The fuel it burns is responsible for many of our recent wars and the money made from its sale funds terrorism. On the other hand the bicycle is one most efficient and useful machines ever made by man. Its better for the environment and its rider and is affordable to everyone.
“The only problem is that when cars violate the law people die.”
AMEN.
Sometimes I break the rules of the road to be safer on my bike. Cars will run you right over given the chance. You have to do what you can to protect yourself.
Yea I cringe every time the light turns yellow and I have to guess if the car behind me will stop when I do or if they intend on running the light.