4 Easy Ways to Pay Your Property Taxes and Avoid Long Lines Hate waiting in line? Don’t want to brave the impending cold weather? If so, it’s probably best to go ahead and pay your Buncombe County property taxes. Tax bills become delinquent after Jan. 5, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the multiple ways to pay other than waiting in line at the Tax Department. 1) Pay by mail Use the convenient self-addressed envelope included in your bill, or mail your check or money order to: Buncombe County Tax Collections P.O. Box 3140 Asheville, NC 28802-3140 Please do not send cash via mail. Remember that payments must be received or postmarked by Jan. 5, 2021, to avoid a 2-percent interest fee. Payments mailed to the incorrect address may not be received and interest may accrue. * If you have misplaced your tax bill or need a receipt, they can be printed online by visiting tax.buncombecounty.org. 2) Make an electronic payment online You can use the online bill pay found at buncombecounty.org/paytaxes. This is the best way to avoid long lines as you can pay from home, a local library, or anywhere else you have a secure internet connection. No fees are added for electronic check payments, fees are added for credit/debit card transactions. 3) Use a drop box Place your check or money order in one of our drop boxes: in front of the Family Justice Center at 35 Woodfin St., in downtown Asheville

at the main entrance of the Tax Department at 94 Coxe Ave., in downtown Asheville 4) Pay by credit card over the phone Have your bill handy and call 1-877-690-3729 (enter jurisdiction code 4301 and follow the instructions). Note: when you pay by a credit card over the phone, there is a convenience fee of $3.95 for a Visa Debit payment, or a 2.35 percent fee with a credit or non-Visa debit card payment. There is no fee associated with an electronic check. Still want to pay in person? We understand that some people will still want to come in to see us, and there are a couple of reminders we want to share. Please visit before mid-December to avoid significant wait times. We have made changes to our lobby to accommodate for social distancing, but that means fewer people can wait inside. In-person payment lines are expected to stretch outside the building as we approach the last day to pay before interest is applied. Winter weather is unpredictable in Buncombe County and as we approach December, weather closures may affect your ability to pay your taxes in person. Your tax bill will become delinquent after Jan. 5, and interest added to a bill, due to late payment, cannot be waived due to inclement weather. Holiday schedule The Tax Collections office will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24-28 and on Jan. 1, 2021. Payment plans If you think you are going to be unable to pay your taxes, please let us know at (828) 250-4910 as soon as possible so our office can work with you set up a payment plan or arrangements.