Former Undercover Narcotics Officer Chris Winslow Will Hold Town Hall Meeting On Heroin and Opioid Epidemic

Weaverville, NC – Chris Winslow, former Buncombe County Sheriff Narcotics Detective, and Candidate for Buncombe County Sheriff will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, September 26 (6-7:30 p.m.) at the Riceville Fire Department.

“I was an undercover narcotics detective a good part of my career, and during my last few years here in Buncombe, I made the largest crack cocaine arrest in our county’s history,” says Detective Winslow. “In fact, I’ve made over 300 drug arrests in my career. As a Narcotics detective, I’ve known for years about the rising problem of Heroin and Opioid addiction. I believe I also have a plan to curb this problem and take it to the Heroin and Pill dealers who want to do business in Buncombe County.

“This is why I’d like to invite folks to my Town Hall Meeting at the Riceville Fire Department on September 22 at 6 p.m. I will discuss my ideas about re-prioritizing efforts to deal with the narcotics that are doing the most harm in our community.

“I’m Chris Winslow and I’m looking forward to meeting many concerned citizens and discussing my plan to keep our community safe from this very troubling epidemic.”