Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

**UPDATE 2/16: Michael Michelle Little has been located and is ok.**

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from the Candler area of Buncombe County.

Michael Michelle Little is age 21, approximately 5’ 0” and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her right shoulder of “cry baby” and another on her right leg of “eyes”: Ms. Little was last seen on February 8 in Candler when leaving her residence and was possibly picked up by someone to go to the Forest City or Morganton area.

Anyone with information about the location of Ms. Little is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670, callers can remain anonymous.