Alert from Buncombe County:

Staff at the Buncombe County Tax Department have received complaints of an ongoing scam targeting area residents. Letters like the one attached have been sent claiming to be from the Tax Processing Unit of Buncombe County Public Judgement Records. The letter attempts to scare residents to respond by stating “levying procedures will begin within 15 days of its receipt.”

This is not an official letter from Buncombe County. There is no such County agency, and it is believed this is an attempt to scam residents into paying a fake tax debt. There is a bold heading claiming the notice is a “Distraint Warrant” and a toll free number listed on the letter, which may lead recipients to believe this is a legitimate communication. This is a fraudulent notice from a fictitious agency and residents should not call the number. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this phone number. Please call (828) 250-4436 if you have any information to report.

If individuals have been a victim of this scam, they should report it at (877) 5-NO-SCAM or ncdoj.gov/complaint.