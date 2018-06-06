Press release from the Caldwell Arts Council:

Caldwell Arts Council announces the 33rd annual Sculpture Celebration in Lenoir, NC on Saturday September 8, 2018, at the T.H. Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Sculptors are invited to bring up to 3 sculptures for this one-day competition for $11,000 in cash awards, along with potential sales and commissions. This annual event attracts sculptors and buyers from the eastern United States to Lenoir, North Carolina. Last year, over 4,500 people throughout the southeast attended the family-friendly celebration.

Registration cost is $50-$80, and early registration discounts are available. For additional details, contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486, info@caldwellarts.com, or www.caldwellarts.com.