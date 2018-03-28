Caldwell County – CALL FOR ARTISTS – Caldwell Visual Artists Competition

The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce the 42nd Annual Caldwell Visual Artists Competition scheduled for June 22-July 28, 2018.

Cash prizes will be awarded at the opening reception June 22, 2018, 5-7 p.m.

This competition is open to 2-D (paintings, collage, etc.) and 3-D (pottery, small sculpture, etc.) visual artists 18 years of age or older who reside, work, attend school or take art classes in Caldwell County. Photography is excluded from this competition; however, Caldwell Arts Council will host a new photography competition in January 2019!

A non-refundable entry fee of $25 entitles each artist to display two works of art. Artwork must be delivered either June 15 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), June 16 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) or June 18 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).