From the Caldwell County Arts Council:
Caldwell County – CALL FOR ARTISTS – Caldwell Visual Artists Competition
The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce the 42nd Annual Caldwell Visual Artists Competition scheduled for June 22-July 28, 2018.
Cash prizes will be awarded at the opening reception June 22, 2018, 5-7 p.m.
This competition is open to 2-D (paintings, collage, etc.) and 3-D (pottery, small sculpture, etc.) visual artists 18 years of age or older who reside, work, attend school or take art classes in Caldwell County. Photography is excluded from this competition; however, Caldwell Arts Council will host a new photography competition in January 2019!
A non-refundable entry fee of $25 entitles each artist to display two works of art. Artwork must be delivered either June 15 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), June 16 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) or June 18 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
All the details and prospectus are available on the website: www.caldwellarts.com or by calling 828-754-2486.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.