Press release from the Caldwell Arts Council:
Twenty-three high school students representing Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Watauga Counties will compete in the 6th Annual High School Shakespeare Monologue Competition sponsored by the Caldwell Arts Council, in conjunction with Caldwell County Schools.
Cash prizes totaling over $1,000 will be awarded to the top finishers.
The public is invited to watch these talented students on the main stage at the JE Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir Saturday, April 7, starting at 1:30 p.m.
The Caldwell Arts Council presents programs that foster cultural arts in Caldwell County. These programs are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources and by individual and corporate donors.
