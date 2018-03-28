Press release from the Caldwell Arts Council:

Twenty-three high school students representing Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Watauga Counties will compete in the 6th Annual High School Shakespeare Monologue Competition sponsored by the Caldwell Arts Council, in conjunction with Caldwell County Schools.

Cash prizes totaling over $1,000 will be awarded to the top finishers.

The public is invited to watch these talented students on the main stage at the JE Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir Saturday, April 7, starting at 1:30 p.m.

