Press release from Saluda Business Association:

Celebrating its heritage and arts culture, the Saluda Business Association is pleased to announce its 16th annual Saluda Arts Festival scheduled for May 18, 2019 in historic downtown Main Street in Saluda.

Stretching along historic and charming Main Street, every art media is represented in this popular annual event including paintings, pottery, metal work, jewelry, sculptures, fiber, and more. “In its 16th year, many of the artists who exhibit at the Saluda Arts Festival have been coming every year since 2003,” says a spokesperson for the event.

Festival organizers expect a large number of entries for this popular spring one-day event. Some types of work (i.e. jewelry) will be accepted on a limited basis. Early entries will be given first choice of booth location and deadline is March 15, 2019 for entry. Exhibit fee is $100.

Applications for participation can be downloaded from the www.saluda.com web site or by contacting Alexia Boyd at saludancartsfestival@gmail.com or Mary Meyland-Mason at marymeyland@gmail.com or 817-946-1284.

Cresting at the top of the steepest railway grade, ribboned by the deep valley of the Green River Gorge, the sweet town of Saluda, NC calms the restless, inspires the creative, and incites the adventurist.