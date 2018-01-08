Press release from the Saluda Business Association:

Cultivating and promoting its heritage in the arts, the Saluda Business Association invites you to enter the 15th annual Saluda Arts Festival scheduled for May 19, 2018, from 10am to 4pm. Showcasing fine arts and crafts from local and regional visual and performing artists, the Saluda Arts Festival draws thousands of spring tourists visiting Western North Carolina.

The Saluda Arts Festival is now accepting applications for the prestigious spring event celebrating the town’s heritage and arts culture. The festival hosts more than 80 to 100 artists each year from all over western NC, TN, and Update of SC. Stretching along historic Main Street in Saluda, every art media is represented including paintings, pottery, metal work, jewelry, sculptures, fiber, and more.

With a very affordable exhibit fee of $100 and a non-jury event, festival organizers are expecting a large number of early entries. Some types of work (i.e. jewelry) will be accepted on a limited basis. Early entries will be given first choice of booth location.

If you are interested in participating, please download an application at http://saluda.com/saluda-arts-festival/ or email a request to saludancartsfestival@gmail.com.

Performing artists featuring local and regional musicians are now being booked. If you are interested in performing at the 15th annual Saluda Arts Festival, please contact Debbie Camacho at deb.camacho1@gmail.com.

For more information, please contact Alexia Boyd at saludancartsfestival@gmail.com or Mary at marymeyland@gmail.com or 817-946-1284.

“Saluda strives to make its vision of connecting its historic downtown to its beautiful natural assets and outdoor adventures a reality. It’s our duty to the heritage of Saluda to celebrate and promote its artistic culture, historic buildings, and natural beauty of our mountains and waterfalls,” said spokesperson for the SBA, Cathy Jackson.