Press release from Flood Gallery:

Call for mail art!

Anything Goes…Everything Shows!

Uncensored free-style mail art show using the postal system as a medium. ALL submissions received by mail WILL be exhibited. ANYONE can enter!

Mail artists typically exchange ephemera in the form of illustrated letters; zines; rubberstamped, decorated, or illustrated envelopes; artist trading cards; postcards; artistamps; faux postage; mail-interviews; naked mail; friendship books, decos and three-dimensional objects. You don’t need to be an artist, just decorate something and put a stamp on it and our address, if it makes it through the post office to us, we will exhibit your work! Don’t put it in a box!!! Just stamp and mail.

Deadline: Postmark by Sept 24, 2018

Any medium, size, shape or theme! if you can stamp it, send it!

NON-RETURNABLE. No entry fee. Not for sale. Cannot be hand-delivered.

Mail entry to:

Carlos Steward/Flood Gallery

P.O. Box 9907

Asheville, NC 28815

Opening: Sat, Sept 29 • 6-9pm

Exhibit to run through October 20.

Flood Gallery

850 Blue Ridge Rd

Black Mountain, NC 28711 (next to Veteran’s Park)