Press release from the Appalachian Barn Alliance:

As part of May Barn Month, Madison County Arts Center will be hosting a third annual exhibit of “The Barns of Madison County” — paintings, photographs and drawings and any other type of media. It will be a mix of work from both professionals and amateurs. This will be an exhibit which will allow artists to both display and sell their work. A 30% commission will go to the Arts Council for any sales.

If you would like to submit your work, please contact Erich Hubner at MCAC 828-649-1301 or madcoarts@gmail.com if you have any questions. Also, if you know someone else who might also like to participate, please pass this email on to that person.

The exhibit will have an opening reception on Friday, May 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Arts Council with free refreshments. You are invited to be there to mix with attendees who might have questions about your work. And, the works will be on display through the month.

Here’s your opportunity to drive the rural roads of Madison County using one of our five different self-guided tour routes. You can download the brochures with addresses and directions to the historic barns by going to our website. https://appalachianbarns.org/barn-tours/

Here’s what to do:

• Submit your work to the Arts Council at 152 N. Main Street in Marshall by Wednesday, May 2. Call ahead at 649-1301 to confirm the time you will deliver

• You may provide several pieces — Erich reserves the right not to display all depending on the space limitations.

• If a photograph, the barn must be in Madison County. All other media can be from any location

• Photos or prints must be in plastic sleeves if not framed.

• Framed pieces should have a wire for hanging.

• Matting of unframed pieces is encouraged.

• Please provide your name, the name of the work, the price or NFS if you are just displaying and not selling.