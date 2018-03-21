Press release from Hola Community Arts:

International Children’s Day Festival

April 29, 2018 Hendersonville, NC Jackson Park

Early Registration is Open!

Vendors, Artists, & Makers:

WE WANT YOU!

Early Registration Vendor Fees (Payment must be received prior to April 1st, 2018)

Food Vendors: $250 (20′ x 10′)

Retail Vendors: $150 (10′ x 10′)

Artisan Vendors: $100 (10′ x 10′)

Non-profit Vendors: $100 (10′ x 10′)

Vendor Fees after April 1st, 2018

Food Vendors: $350 (20′ x 10′)

Retail Vendors: $250 (10′ x 10′)

Artisan Vendors: $150 (10′ x 10′)

Non-profit Vendors: $100 (10′ x 10′)

Let’s make the 2018 International Children’s Day the best one yet.

We know your community is important to you.

Together, let’s build bridges, make connections, and be a positive influence on our youth.

We support the individual personalities of children and you can too. Please consider participating in the following ways:

Be a VOLUNTEER

Showcase your ART

Sell your delicious FOOD

Play your MUSIC

Be a friend of Hola Community Arts and DONATE