Press release from Hola Community Arts:
International Children’s Day Festival
April 29, 2018 Hendersonville, NC Jackson Park
Early Registration is Open!
Vendors, Artists, & Makers:
WE WANT YOU!
Early Registration Vendor Fees (Payment must be received prior to April 1st, 2018)
Food Vendors: $250 (20′ x 10′)
Retail Vendors: $150 (10′ x 10′)
Artisan Vendors: $100 (10′ x 10′)
Non-profit Vendors: $100 (10′ x 10′)
Vendor Fees after April 1st, 2018
Food Vendors: $350 (20′ x 10′)
Retail Vendors: $250 (10′ x 10′)
Artisan Vendors: $150 (10′ x 10′)
Non-profit Vendors: $100 (10′ x 10′)
Let’s make the 2018 International Children’s Day the best one yet.
We know your community is important to you.
Together, let’s build bridges, make connections, and be a positive influence on our youth.
We support the individual personalities of children and you can too. Please consider participating in the following ways:
Be a VOLUNTEER
Showcase your ART
Sell your delicious FOOD
Play your MUSIC
Be a friend of Hola Community Arts and DONATE
