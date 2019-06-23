Press release from Camplify:

Camplify will bring some Vegas flare to WNC this summer. Tickets are live this month for the Odd Night Out tournament to benefit young leaders. Brush up on your skills by Friday, Aug. 2, to compete for the title and $1,000 prize at Cascades Mountain Resort in Hendersonville.

All of you basement poker players, it’s time to come out of the shadows and test your skills: $100 entry, $1,000 cash prize. All in the name of charity. One hundred tournament players will compete to be named the first Odd Night Out victor. You don’t want to miss the chance to buy your ticket before they sell out. If you would prefer to watch the action, spectator tickets include food and drink without tournament entry.

“Odd Night Out is WNC’s first charity poker tournament. We could not be more excited to bring something new and unique to our community” said Kristin Dunn, Camplify Executive Director. The North Carolina Game Night Bill was signed into law on June 1 by Governor Roy Cooper.

This fantastic event will raise awareness for Camplify’s youth development program. “Camplify invests in local families and their children. We are proud to bring Odd Night Out to WNC to support even more young folks learning lifelong leadership skills,” Dunn said. Nominated 4th grade students beat the odds at Camplify by enrolling in a nine-year camp and experiential learning journey.

Will the odds be in your favor this August? For your chance to win, buy tickets at www.camplifync.org. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or other inquiries, email kristin@camplifync.org.