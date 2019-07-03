Two Buncombe municipalities will hold elections in 2019: Woodfin (Board of Aldermen and Woodfin Sanitary Water & Sewer District) and Weaverville (Town Council). Candidate filing for those races will begin Friday, July 5.

Asheville, Black Mountain, Montreat and Biltmore Forest will shift their municipal elections to even-numbered years beginning in 2020.

Press release from the State Board of Elections:

RALEIGH, N.C. – Candidate filing for city, town and village offices across North Carolina begins at noon Friday, July 5, and ends at noon Friday, July 19.

Municipal elections are held in September, October or November, depending on the municipality. In many municipalities, voters will elect mayors and councilmembers. In some, voters will decide bond issues and Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) referenda.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old by the general election and be a registered voter qualified to vote in an election for the office sought.

Candidates must file a notice of candidacy with their county board of elections to be listed on ballots in the primary or general elections. Candidates also must set up a committee with the county board of elections within 10 days of filing a notice of candidacy and comply with all other campaign finance requirements. (See the candidate filing guide for more information.)

The State Board of Elections will maintain a list of candidates statewide on its website.

“Service at the municipal level often has the most direct impact on the communities in which we live. We hope many candidates sign up to run for local office this year,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We also encourage eligible individuals across the state to make sure they are registered to vote in their local elections.”

You must be a resident of the municipality to vote in its elections. Voters must be registered 25 days before an election to vote on Election Day. The regular voter registration deadline for September elections is Aug. 16. For October elections, the deadline is Sept. 13. For November elections, the registration deadline is Oct. 11. Voters may also register after the regular deadline and vote during the early voting period using “same-day registration” in places where absentee voting is authorized.

Many counties also are looking for poll workers to help conduct elections. Please contact your county board of elections for more information about elections being held in your area.

Resources

Candidate filing guide