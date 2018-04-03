SPRINGFIELD, MO – April 3, 2018 – Candy makers, chocolatiers and industry suppliers will be traveling to Asheville, North Carolina for Retail Confectioners International’s (RCI) Spring Regional Conference on April 9-11, 2018 at the Renaissance Asheville Hotel.

Known in the industry for delivering relevant and impactful education, RCI will kick off the week’s education with an emphasis on creating memorable customer experiences. Local customer service maven, Donna Cutting, founder and CEO of Red Carpet Learning Systems will deliver actionable strategies for earning repeat business by rolling out the red carpet for shoppers in her keynote presentation. Additional education sessions will be led by locally and nationally-sourced experts on the following topics:

· Cause Marketing

· Chocolate Selection

· Customer Experience

· Employment Law

On Tuesday, April 10, Asheville Food Tours will lead attendees on a walking tour of historic Downtown Asheville to explore the city’s culinary treasures. The local food tour will feature RCI member, The Chocolate Fetish®, which is operated by a powerhouse family of three, Bill and Sue Foley, along with their daughter, Elizabeth. Combining the extensive culinary background of both Sue and Elizabeth with Bill’s executive marketing experience, the Foleys have built what was once a small storefront, into an Asheville destination, internationally recognized for fine, artisanal chocolates.

“You never know what will spark the next great idea. At RCI, we enjoy creating event experiences that encourage the generation of new ideas,” says Angie Burlison, RCI’s Executive Director. “We support many small-to-midsize businesses who can use flexibility to their advantage to implement such ideas, as a means to standout in their communities, as well in the industry.”

Registration for RCI’s Spring Regional Conference is open online at retailconfectioners.org/spring. Additional event details such as schedule, registration and hotel information may also be found on the website.

