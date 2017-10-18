Press release from Carolina Concert Choir:

The Carolina Concert Choir is an all-auditioned, nonprofit choral group which was founded in 1979 and is currently directed by Professor Lawrence Doebler. The mission of the choir is to provide excellent choral performances and promote choral education for area students.

The All-County Honors Chorus was established by the Carolina Concert Choir in 2011 to meet the needs of young choral students in Henderson County. Unlike other musical disciplines, at the time of its inception and to this day, no other opportunities exist in our county for talented high school and middle school choral students to collaborate, learn and perform in a county-wide venue. Funding for this endeavor is supported by generous private donors and grants.

Students from all county high schools, middle schools, private schools and home schools are eligible to participate in the Middle School and High School Honors Choruses. Students audition in September and are selected to participate in a choral clinic and concert in November. Prior to the clinic, students work with their respective choral conductors and teachers to learn the music for the concert. The 2017 All-County Honors Chorus Concert will take place on Saturday, November 18, at 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church. Admission is $5 payable at the door. A reception will follow.

Choral singers have been described as “vocal athletes” because they must breathe correctly, sing the right notes, speak the words clearly, watch the director, remember changes in rhythm and volume, project their voices and communicate the composer’s message with sustained energy and feeling. However, perhaps the most important skill is learning to work as a team to accomplish together what no one of them can do alone.

2017 All-County Middle School Honors Chorus:

Apple Valley Middle–Richard Cagle – Director

Autumn Miller, Autumn Motes, Rebekah Wilson, Anakaren Martinez-Rodriguez, Luz Lopez, Mya Jones, Savannah Bellamy, Kara Sullivan, Adarely Medina-Flores, Marco Antonio Oviedo, Morgan Sitton, Hunter Connor, Shelby Deault, and Savannah Steever.

Hendersonville Middle — Amanda Tant – Director

William Fankhauser, Drew Ramsey, Katherine Clemmer, Rylee Moon, Lexi Rubiones, Leila Doyle, Eshanna Haywood, Madalynne Senn, Cate Boyette, Mackenzie Sullivant, Toryn Keyzer, Giovanni Hipp, Laura Shelton, Isaac Allen, Eognan Roe, Issy Castelo, and Grace Verstrate.

Flat Rock Middle — Jessica Shepherd – Director

Zoee Bishop-Cantrell, Samara Mayhue, Cheyenne Sherman, Kayleigh Schofield, Jazmine Settles, Faith Patterson, Fernanda Zavala, Hailee Kay, Edward Giroir, Belle Campbell, Kaydence Wilson, Laci Harris, Alexis Shipman, Amelia Painter, and Mikayla Howell

Conductor – Dr. Elizabeth Doebler

Accompanist –Anna Marie Kuether

2017 All-County High School Honors Chorus:

Honors Chorus School Directors:

Richard Cagle (North), Tiffany King (West), Anna Marie Kuether (East) and Amanda Tant (Hendersonville)

Conductor – Professor Lawrence Doebler

Accompanist –Katherine Price and Stephen Klein

Students by school and section:

Soprano I

Jaylan Brinson – West, Celia Butterworth – HHS, Elizabeth Estes – HHS, Indigo Hansen – West, Madison Keyzer – HHS, Jessica Perez Rodriguez – North, Emma Sherer – East, and Lauren Brooke Ward – North.

Soprano II

Sage Albert – HHS, Ashleigh Ann Shipman – East, Erin Justice – West, Izabella Watson – North, and Gianna Cagle – North.

Alto I

Isabel Corinne Hughes – HHS, Madison Wieland – HHS, Alex Justus – East, and Katherine Moore – HHS.

Alto II

Bethany Jones – North, Gabriella Lujon – North, and Jordan Hunter – HHS.

Tenor I

Jackson Allen – West, Matthew Gladin – West, and Jackson Parent – West.

Tenor II

Willow Duncan – HHS, Cole Mitchell Moore – East, and Joseph Sherer – East.

Baritone

Harper Callahan – Home School, Khamryn Deshaun Kennedy – North, Steven Martin – East, and Christian Souza – East.

Bass

Alex Gvazzo – Home School, Andrew Hough – West, and Maxwell Morava – East.

In addition to the 2017 Honors Choruses, three high school students who showed special promise (Celia Butterworth, Indigo Hansen and Matthew Gladin) auditioned for and are also members of the Carolina Concert Choir and will perform at the winter concerts on December 1st and 2nd. These inspiring words from Celia Butterworth underscore the incredible value of the All-County Honors Chorus Program, “This is my fourth year as a member of the Honors Chorus. I love Professor Doebler and the community he has created among us. Now, being in the Carolina Concert Choir with him really extends that community and my love and understanding of music.”

To learn more about the All-County Honors Chorus and Carolina Concert Choir, visit their website: CarolinaConcertChoir.org.