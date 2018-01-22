Press release from Carolina Concert Choir:

Carolina Concert Choir is pleased to announce auditions for the Choir’s 39th season will be held throughout the month of January. Positions are open for quality voices, especially tenors and basses, though all voice types are encouraged to try out.

“We look forward to welcoming new talent for our 2018 season,” says artistic director/conductor Lawrence Doebler. “If you have an expressive voice and a passion for song, we invite you to schedule an audition soon.”

The audition process includes singing a prepared piece, pitch recall and sight reading. To schedule an audition for the choir, contact Doebler at 607-351-2585.

Carolina Concert Choir has grown from a madrigal group of 12 voices in 1979 to becoming a premier choral group comprised of over 55 amateur and professional musicians from WNC and upstate SC. Their Spring Concert on April 14 at 3 p.m., “CARMINA BURANA: Facets of Love,” will feature professional soloists and a percussion ensemble led by Jason DeCristofaro.

Carolina Concert Choir performs at Blue Ridge Community College in the Thomas Auditorium. For information about the Choir or to order tickets, visit carolinaconcertchoir.org.