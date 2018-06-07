Press release from Carolina Mountain Sales:

Carolina Mountain Sales, A Wilkinson ERA Real Estate Company, announces the Art Exhibition of painter Naomi Diamond Rogers. The Exhibition will be on display in the office of Carolina Mountain Sales, located in Historic Biltmore Village at 10 Brook Street, Suite #235, through July of 2018. Carolina Mountain Sales invites the public to preview the work anytime during business hours and also to attend our Wine & Cheese Artist Reception on Thursday, June 21st, 2017 from 4-6 pm, with live jazz, refreshments, and the wonderful art of Naomi Diamond Rodgers!

In 2008 Naomi opened her studio in Asheville’s River Arts District, where her creative use of hand-dyed and felted-fiber in the form of sculpture, wall hangings, and wearable art became an immediate success. Her work graces the walls and bodies of art lovers and collectors across the United States and Europe.

As a lifelong learner, Naomi has never been defined by a single medium: She began her journey as an award-winning metal artist at the age of 14 and since then, has worked in pencil, acrylic, oils, hot glass, fiber, mixed media, and more recently, alcohol ink, which largely defines the medium used throughout this exhibition. She is an artist who is constantly exploring her ties to nature and the plethora of modalities available to visually express those ties. Her two-dimensional work ranges from contemporary realism to the abstract, with a unifying theme of finding joy and beauty in the objects and landscapes that surround her.

“Naomi is an extraordinary artist whose vision and talent stretches far beyond her medium; she is a woman of fierce determination, passion and so full of life. Naomi’s exuberance is definitely evident in her body of work and we are incredibly lucky to host Naomi and have her highly sought-after work adorn the walls of Carolina Mountain Sales!” Said Tracy McCormack, Director of Marketing, Carolina Mountain Sales.

“It is with great pride that each quarter we are able to provide some of Asheville’s most talented artists the opportunity to exhibit their work in an environment that encourages engagement with a wide and varied audience of our clients, team, and visitors alike. It is our intention that these exhibitions will inspire, while connecting with the local community.” Said Amanda Holland, Broker-In-Charge, Carolina Mountain Sales Real Estate.