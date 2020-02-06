Press release from the Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders:

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders (CRC for ED) hosts a full week of events bringing eating disorders awareness to WNC. The National Eating Disorders Association’s National Eating Disorders Awareness (#NEDAwareness) Week is the largest and best-known eating disorder outreach effort in the country. It is an opportunity to improve public understanding of eating disorders and their causes, dangers, and treatments and to empower everyone to reduce risk factors and join prevention efforts. “Participating annually in this national campaign allows us to increase even more awareness about disordered eating and recovery from eating disorders here in NC. Through collaboration with community partners we have a greater reach to engage people in conversation and to share resources about eating, exercise, and body image issues,” says Simone Seitz, Executive Director of CRC for ED.

CRC for ED’s #NEDAwarenessWeek events begin Monday, Feb. 24, and ends Friday, Feb. 28, with our 13th Annual HEAL (Healthy Eating and Living) Conference. The 2020 collaborations are: “Food Insecurity: Not Just a Social Justice Issue,” a panel and discussion with Traci Malone Nutrition, Bountiful Cities, Beloved, and Bounty & Soul; tabling on campus at UNC-Asheville; and “Embodied Wisdom: Finding Support from Within,” a workshop with Jessica Mark of Happy Body Fitness & Wellness. The week will close with a special half-day session added to our conference: “Body Talk: Using Storytelling & Metaphor to Understand & Treat Body Image Distress” with Anita Johnston, PhD, CEDS-S, author of Eating in the Light of the Moon. Attendees will be able to register for Dr. Johnston’s workshop only, for the HEAL Conference only, and for both days.

The HEAL Conference provides education on disordered eating and its treatment to professionals and to the general public. It takes place from 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Ambrose West – 312 Haywood Road in Asheville. Experts in the field will present on cutting-edge approaches and the topics this year are: “Caregiver Empowerment – An EFFT-Informed Approach” with Elizabeth Easton, PsyD, CEDS; “Staying in Your Lane – Until You Can’t: Balancing Scope of Practice & Competent Client Care” with Anna M. Lutz, MPH, RD, LDN, CEDRD-S and Sandra Wartski, PsyD, CEDS; “Recognizing and Effectively Treating Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)” with Jodi Petry, MS, OTR/L, BCP, SCFES and Virginia E. Covington, MSW, LCSW; and “Binge-eating Disorder: An Evidence-based Approach to Diagnosis and Treatment” with Christine M. Peat, PhD, LP. For more information about the presentations, expert speakers, schedule, location, and registration go to: https://crcfored.com/.