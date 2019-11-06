Press release from Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders:

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders (CRC for ED) is joining other nonprofit organizations again this year with a Giving Tuesday campaign!

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving, celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (November 28th), Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday (December 3rd) kicks-off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

“Giving Tuesday provides a platform to reach more individuals. It not only offers an opportunity to raise vital funds; it helps bring awareness of our organization to people who may need our services,” says CRC for ED’s Executive Director Simone Seitz.

CRC for ED’s goal for #GivingTuesday2019 is $5,000. This is the cost of funding the Helpline for one year. The Helpline serves individuals, families, and professionals from the first point of contact with disordered eating and eating disorder concerns to reinforcing recovery and everything in-between. The following comments from callers reinforce the importance of this service:

“Thank you for everything! We could not have navigated this journey without you!”

“Thank you for being there for us this year. You were wonderful and we’re forever grateful.”

“Thank you so much!! You guys are such a blessing.”

A local company has agreed to match 50% of donations, up to $1,000. This match allows donations to go further, increasing CRC for ED’s ability to help those in need. There will be raffle prizes through this social media campaign and all donors contributing $25 or more will receive a gift.

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders has served WNC as T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating since 2004. CRC for ED is the only nonprofit in North Carolina providing education, resources, and support to individuals, families, and professionals concerned with disordered eating and recovery from eating disorders.

To participate in #GivingTuesday and support CRC for ED, please visit https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/crc-for-ed-giving-tuesday-campaign.