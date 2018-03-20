“Photographing Our Beautiful Small World”

Professional photographer Mike Matthews will present “Photographing Our Beautiful Small World” on Sunday, April 08, 2018, at the monthly meeting of Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association – Asheville Region, at UNCA’s Reuter Center starting at 6:00 p.m. in Room 206. Also, plans for 2018 will be updated. All are welcome; no charge. These meetings are held in partnership with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Photo by Mike Matthews. Courtesy of Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association.

Macro photography is one of Mike’s favorite ways to photograph. He will focus on capturing tack-sharp images without a tripod, lens choices, the use of flash, indoor vs outdoor macro photography, and much more.

Mike’s passion for photography began over 40 years ago and he has been shooting professionally for the last 15. His images have been published in Birds and Bloom, Gulf Shore Life, Kentucky Home and Garden, Florida Game and Fish and many more. He has won numerous awards, especially in the area of macro photography, and he leads frog and reptile workshops across the U.S. He has been a featured speaker and workshop leader at Florida’s Birding & Photo Fest in St. Augustine, the Space Coast Birding & Wildlife Festival, and at camera clubs throughout the Southeast. Being an avid outdoorsman, Mike uses his outdoor skills to get close to wildlife to take stunning photographs. And, one of his greatest joys is teaching others how they can have similar results photographing our beautiful small world. So, whether it is with a macro lens to capture the eye of a beetle or a telephoto lens to capture an Osprey in flight, Mike’s hope is that you enjoy his passion for capturing nature.

Visit www.mikematthewsphotography.com to see more of Mike Matthews’ works.