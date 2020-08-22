Press release from Asheville City Schools:

A familiar face to the Cougar Family has been selected as Hall Fletcher Elementary School’s next leader. Vance Elementary School’s current assistant principal, Mrs. Carrie Buchanan, will serve as Hall Fletcher’s interim principal.

“Asheville City Schools has been a very important part of my life for the past 17 years,” said Buchanan. “I am excited about having this opportunity to build relationships with staff, students and families, as well as connecting with the Hall Fletcher community.”

Buchanan has been in education since 1999. She began her career as a 4th grade teacher at Graham Elementary in Shelby, NC, before joining Vance Elementary School in 2003. For nine years she taught math, reading, science and social studies, served as her school’s PBIS Coach, mentored new teachers and was the Chair of the Summer Reading/Parent Involvement Committee. From 2012-2016, she transitioned to Asheville Middle School, teaching 6th grade English Language Arts.

In 2016, Buchanan became Asheville High School’s 9th grade assistant principal. For two years she was not only the lead administrator for English, Math and World Languages but also ensured a smooth 8th to 9th grade transition, carried out school-based teacher orientation and observations and led restorative circles.

In addition to being an avid supporter of Cougar athletics and extracurriculars, “at Asheville High School, some of my proudest moments included taking part in graduation and watching students I taught in 2nd grade receive their high school diploma,” said Buchanan.

In 2018, Buchanan returned to her first Asheville City Schools campus, this time as Vance’s assistant principal. In her current role, Buchanan serves on the School Improvement, Title I and Multi-Tiered System of Support teams. Additionally, she’s the school’s safety and transportation coordinator.

Buchanan will begin as Hall Fletcher’s interim principal on Monday, September 21; however, she will begin transitioning into her new role and learning more about the students, staff and school community starting August 31. She is replacing Sharon Potts, who has taken a new opportunity that allows her to be closer to her family.

Buchanan earned a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education from North Greenville University, as well as her master’s degree in Education with a focus on Reading and Literacy from Walden University. Additionally, she received her National Board Certification in 2008 and her Graduate Certificate in School Leadership from Appalachian State University in 2017.

Buchanan was too a member of Asheville City Schools’ Developing Future Leaders 2007-2009 cohort as well as its 2015-2016 School Leadership Team. She was also part of the Curriculum and Instruction Department’s Teacher Team, which created our district’s ACS Frameworks. Additionally, Buchanan has led professional development sessions both at the school and district level in Excellence with Equity as well as reading workshops.

She also is the recipient of Asheville City Schools’ 2008 Outstanding Teacher Award.

When asked about her new position, Buchanan immediately responded she’s most looking forward to “creating a safe, caring community where all students can grow and thrive” “Regardless of where my career takes me, building relationships with students and families is a big part of who I am,” said Buchanan. As Hall Fletcher’s interim principal, “I want to support staff as we continue to learn so we can deepen our commitment to making sure all students grow and achieve.”

When Buchanan is not at school, she enjoys relaxing on her front porch, reading novels and supporting her family, regardless of whether they’re playing or coaching sports. She is married to Scott Buchanan, a teacher and coach at Asheville Middle School, and together they have three children. Their daughter, Kendall, graduated from Western Carolina University this past December; she teaches PE and coaches at Enka Middle School. Their son, Will, is a freshman at Liberty University where he received a full scholarship for football, and their youngest son, Cooper, started kindergarten this week.